Rainy weather to continue in Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for October 17 announced.

Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On October 17, rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. In the second half of the day, the weather will be cloudy, mainly rainless. North-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally.

The temperature in the Absheron peninsula will be 9-11 C at night, 12-14 in the daytime, in Baku 9-11 at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow, in some places will be intensive. East wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 8-12 C at night, 13-16 in the daytime, in the mountains 1-5 at night, 5-19 C in the daytime.