Rainy weather forecasted for January 23 in Baku

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow- Friday was announced. The head hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecast Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that the cloudy and occasional rainy weather is expected for January 23 in Baku and Absheron peninsula. In the second part of the day, the variable cloudy weather is likely to be. Mild north wind will blow. The air temperature will be +1+3°C at night, +6+9°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the rainy weather is expected in some places, the snow and sleet are expected in mountainous regions. The fog will be in various places. Mild east wind will blow. The air temperature will be -1+4°C at night, +5+10°C in the noon, -2-7°C at night and +2+7°C in the daytime in mountains.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast,the weak and mild hesitation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula is relatively positive but average of humidity and cloudy weather condition can cause feeling of discomfort for sensitive people during the next two days.