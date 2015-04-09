Rainy weather forecasted for April 10 in Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 10 in Azerbaijan was announced. Deputy Director of the Hydro-meteorological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninisula. A little fog is likely to be in the morning in some places. Rain is also likely to be towards the evening. Strong north-west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +5+8°C at night and +10+14°C in the noon in Baku.

Rain is expected in some places of Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Snow and sleet is likely to be in mountainous areas. Fog is forecasted in various places. Occasionally strengthening west wind will blow. Air temperature will be +5+10°C at night and +13+18°C in the daytime, 0+4°C at night and +4+7°C in the noon in mountains.

According to medical meteorological forecast, the rise of atmospheric pressure and strong Khazry wind are unfavorable for weather-sensitive people on Absheron peninsula on April 10-11.