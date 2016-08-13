​Rains and cooling expected in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow sunny weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, the south-east wind will replace the north-west wind in the afternoon.

The air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 24-27°C at night, 34-39 °C – during a day and in Baku it will be 25-27 °C at night and 36-38 °C during a day.

During the day, on August 15, at night and in the morning on August 16 west wind will occasionally intensify. Air temperature will gradually decrease by 3-5 degrees.

The weather in the Azerbaijani regions will be mainly rainless. The growing west wind will change the east wind at night.

The temperature will be 21-26 °C at night, 35-40 °C during a day, somewhere it will grow up to 42 ° C, in the mountains it will be 16-21 °C at night and 28-33 °C during a day.

The western wind is expected to blow stronger in the evening of August 14 and 15 August. Local precipitation in the upland areas is possible. Air temperature will gradually decrease by 3-5 degrees.

The sea water temperature at Absheron beaches - in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshagi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 26-27 °C, on the beaches in Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvyalane -27-28 °C, in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikhovo - 29-30 °C.