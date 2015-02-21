Rainfall stops tomorrow evening in Baku

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 22 in Azerbaijan was announced.

The chief hydrologist of the Hydrometrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that the occasional rain, the sleet and snow are expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on February 22. It is likely to stop towards the evening. Strong north-west wind is expected to become warm towards the evening. The air temperature will be 0-2°C at night and +1+4°C in the daytime.

The rain with intervals, sleet and snow are expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. it is likely to intensify in some places. The rain will stop gradually from the western regions, the fog will be in various places. The west wind will blow and is likely to strengthen in various places at night and in the noon. The air temperature 0-5°C at night and 0+5°C in the daytime in low-lying lands. -7-12°C at night and -2-6°C in the noon in mountains. The roads will freeze.

A.Verdiyev also noted that the strongly windy, cold, occasionally rainy and snowy weather conditions will continue in the country till February 23.