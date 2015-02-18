Rain with snow and sleet expected for February 19 in Baku

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 19 in Azerbaijan was announced.

The head hydrologist of the Hydrometrological Forecast Department of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that the cloudy weather will dominate tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The rain mixing with snow and sleet is expected. North-east wind will be replaced with south-east wind in the afternoon. The air temperature will be 0-2°C at night and +1+4°C in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, the rainy weather is likely to be tomorrow. The sleet is expected in some places while the snow in mountainous areas. The fog is expected in various areas. The rainfall will gradually abate in the afternoon. East wind will blow. The air temperature will be -2+3°C at night, +3+7°C in the noon, -5-10°C at night and 0-4°C in the daytime in mountainous areas.

A.Verdiyev also noted that north-east wind is expected to become warm in Baku and Absheron peninsula through evening from tomorrow. Mild north-east wind will be replaced with mild south-est wind tomorrow. The rainfall will gradually abate in regions from tomorrow afternoon.