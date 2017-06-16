Rain will be observed in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 16 June REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on June 17, intermittent rain will be observed in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Heavy rain predicted on some places of the peninsula. Changeable cloudy, mainly rainless weather predicted on the second half of the day.

Mild north-west wind will blow.

The temperature will be 15-18 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 21-25 in the daytime, also, 16-18 in Baku at night, 23-25 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 762 mm Hg from 758. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 65-75% in the daytime.

The MENR warns, intermittent rain will be observed in Baku and Absheron peninsula from June 16 evening till 17 daytime. Heavy rain, lightning predicted on some places. Occasionally intensifying north-west wind will blow.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, dominance of comfort temperature in Baku and Absheron peninsula on June 17-18 will be favorable for weather-sensitive people.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected on some places in Azerbaijani regions. Heavy rain, hail predicted. The weather will be mainly rainless in most regions in the daytime. West wind will intensify on some places. The temperature will be 14-19 at night, 26-31 in the daytime, 13-18 on the mountains at night, 20-25 in the daytime.