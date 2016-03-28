Rain predicted tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku and Absheron peninsula will be rainy on March 29.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, North-west wind expected to intensify at times.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7at night, 8-12 C in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan on March 11. In the mountains sleet and snow is predicted. It will be intensive in some places.

The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 9-14 C in the daytime, in the mountains the temperature will range from 2 C below zero to 3 C and 3-7 C in the daytime.