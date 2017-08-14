Rain, lightning predicted in Azerbaijan WARNING

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow has been announced.

Report was informed at the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather will be changeably cloudy and mainly rainless in Baku and on the Absheron Peninsula on August 15. It will rain in some areas of the Absheron Peninsula in the evening. North-east wind will be replaced with mild north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be 21-25 degrees of heat on the Absheron Peninsula at night, 31-36 in the daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night, 35-37 in the daytime.

On Absheron beaches, the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Weak east wind will blow. Lightning and rain are expected in some northern and western regions at night and in the evening. West wind will intensify in some places in the daytime. The temperature will be 20-25 degrees of heat at night, 32-37 in the daytime, 14-19 in the mountains at night, 25-30 in the afternoon.

The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources warns that lightning and rain are expected in northern and western regions from the evening of August 14 until August 18. West wind will intensify in some areas. Water level may rise in rivers.