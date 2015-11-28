Rain is predicted in Azerbaijan on Sunday

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Sunday will be cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, it will be foggy in the morning and in the afternoon, will rain in some places. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry, on November 29 mild south-west wind will blow in the capital.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 8-11 C at night, 11-14 degrees during the day, 8-10 at night, 12-14 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow the weather will be mainly dry, but will rain in some eastern regions, and likely to be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

In Azerbaijani regions temperature will be 4-9 C at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime are expected.