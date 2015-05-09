Rain is expected in some regions of Azerbaijan on May 11

Baku. 9 May. REPORT.AZ/Weather forecast for May 11 in Azerbaijan was announced. The Deputy Director of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova said to Report that variable cloudy and occasional gloomy weather is forecasted in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 11. Rain is likely to be in the morning and at night in some places. Mild north wind will blow. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +15+20°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, lightning and rain is likely to be in some places East wind will blow. Air temperature will be +8+13°C at night and +20+25°C in the daytime; 3+8°C at night and +11+16°C in the daytime.