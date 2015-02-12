Rain is expected in Baku for 13 February

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 13 was announced. Report was informed by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the rain with interval is expected for tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Mild north wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be +2+4°C at night, +6+8°C in the daytime. The atmospheric pressure will be 762 mm, the relevant humidity will be 85-95% at night and in the noon.

In Azerbaijani regions, occasional rain is expected tomorrow. The snow and sleet are likely to be in mountains and mountainous regions. West wind will blow and strengthen occasionally. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +5+10°C in the daytime, -3-8°C at night and -2+3°C in the noon in mountains.