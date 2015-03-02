Rain forecasted tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow, March 3 was announced. As the deputy director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Gulshad Mamedova said to Report, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected partly cloudy places of rain. Projected north-easterly wind. At night, 3-6, 7-10 degrees during the day.

Tomorrow in Azerbaijani regions also predicted rainfall in the mountains and foothills sleet and snow. Will dominate the east wind. Night temperature will be 1-6, 8-13 degrees during the day, in the mountains from 2 degrees of frost to 3 degrees in the daytime 3-8 degrees Celsius.