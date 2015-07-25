Rain expected in some regions of Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on July 26. Mild south wind will blow.

Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

Air temperature will be +21+25°C at night and +31+36°C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below norm 757 mm, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 35-45% in the afternoon.

In Absheron beaches, water temperature of the sea will be +24 +25°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran and Bilgah while +25+26°C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and +26+27°C in Turkan, Hovsan and Shikh.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected tomorrow. However, lightning, and short-term rain are likely to be in some places of Big and Small Caucasus. East wind will blow and intensify in various places. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +33+38°C in the daytime; +15+20°C at night and +25+30°C in the noon in the mountainous areas.