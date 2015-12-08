Rain expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow, on December 9, but in the evening the rainfall will gradually stop.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, rainfall in peninsula will be intensive in some places. North-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 at night, 7-9 in the afternoon, in Baku 1-3 at night, 9-11 C in the daytime.

On December 9, the weather will be mainly rainless in most Azerbaijani regions, but the northern and eastern regions will be rainy in some places, sleet and snow is expected. Snowfall will be intensive in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 3-7 at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-7 C at night, 3-8 C in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological factors, fluctuation of atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula on December 9-10, a strong north wind, which to be replaced by south wind in the daytime are unfavorable for weather-sensitive people.