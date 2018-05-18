Quantity of clean water produces in Azerbaijani part of Caspian Sea during last 5 years unveiled

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Quantity of desalted and clean water in the Azerbaijani part of the Caspian Sea over the past five years, has been unveiled.

Report informs, Rasim Sattarzade, the head of the Department of ecological and nature protection policy at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan said at the press conference held in the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that since 2013 to date, the Caspian seawater desalination plant has received sea water of 3 894 634 cubic meters, 687,995 cubic meters of pure water have been produced.

He said that 4 hectares of seedling area were put into the complex: "More than 1 million cropping materials are grown here".

According to the head of the department, water is used for irrigation of greenhouses surrounding the Alat-Salyan highway and irrigation systems created within the complex.