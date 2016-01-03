Precipitation will cease in Azerbaijan but cold weather will continue

Baku. 3 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources north-west wind will blow in Baku and Absheron peninsula in the afternoon. Temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 0-3 C frost at night, +3+6 degrees in the afternoon, in Baku 0-2 frost at night, +4+6 C in the daytime.

Precipitations not expected in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, mild west wind will blow.

The temperature will be -3-8 C at night, +2+7 C in the daytime, in the mountains -9-14 C at night, -16-21 C at high mountain areas and 0-5 C in the daytime.

+3 C in some places.The roads will be frozen at night and in the morning.