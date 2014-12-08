Precipitation not expected in Azerbaijan tomorrow

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan on December 9 announced. Report was told in the Bureau of hydrometeorological forecasting of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, In Baku and Absheron peninsula on December 9, the weather is expected to be variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless during a day. South wind will blow.

The air temperature at night will be 2-5, 8-11 degrees during the day.

Atmospheric pressure will decrease from 778 mmHg. Art. up to 768 mmHg. Art and the relative humidity at night will be 75-85%.

In the regions of Azerbaijan drizzling rain and fog is expected on December 9 at night and in the morning.

Precipitation in the form of rain is not excluded in Lankaran and Astara. Growing southwest wind will prevail at times.The air temperature at night will range from 0 to 5 degrees Celsius during the day - 7-12 degrees in the mountains, at night 5-10 degrees below zero, 0-5 degrees Celsius during the day.