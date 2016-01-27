Weather will be dry in Azerbaijan on January 28

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast announced for February 10 in Azerbaijan. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources,, tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula is expected to be partly cloudy, without precipitation. Mild south wind will blow, in in the daytime at times to strengthen.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 1-6 C of frost at night, 2-4 C in the daytime, in Baku 3-5 C of frost at night, 2-4 C in the daytime.

The roads will be frozen at night and in the morning.

Dry weather forecasted on January 28 in Azerbaijani regions. It will be foggy in some places

The weather will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, in the afternoon south-west wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places

The temperature will be 4-9 degrees of frost at night, 1-4 degrees of frost in the daytime, in the mountains 12-17 C degrees of frost at night, 18-23 degrees of frost in high mountain areas and 0-5 degrees of frost in the daytime.

The roads will be frozen at night and in the morning.