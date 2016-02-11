Precipitation expected tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources on February 12 the weather will be mainly rainless in the second half of the day. Mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +3+5°C at night, +8+10°C in the daytime, in Baku +3+5°C at night, +8+10 °C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, the weather will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, it is expected to be rainy in the eastern regions. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5 °C at night, +6+11 °C in the daytime, in the mountains -3-8 °C night, - 8-13 degrees of frost in mountainous areas, 0-5 C in the daytime.