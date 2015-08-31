​Precipitation and thunderstorms expected in Azerbaijani regions on September 1

Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ The temperature is expected to be 28 degrees C tomorrow in Baku.

Report was informed by the Bureau of hydrometeorological forecasting National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy. North wind will prevail.

Air temperature on the Absheron peninsula at night will be 19-22, 24-28 degrees during the day, 20-22 degrees at night in Baku, 26-28 degrees during the day.

Precipitation and thunderstorms are expected in Azerbaijani regions on September 1.

At night the temperature will be 16-21, 24-29 degrees during the day, 8-13degrees at the mountains at night, in the daytime 17-22 degrees.