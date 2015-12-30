​Photos of one more leopard taken in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 December. REPORT.AZ/ Photos of a male leopard were taken in Arazboy state nature reserves of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (AR).

Report informs citing the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

The photos were made by using camera traps installed in the sanctuary under the joint project of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and the Public Association (PA) IDEA (International Dialogue for Environmental Action to restore the population of leopards in the Caucasus.

According to MENR, That's the fourth photo of a leopard taken in Nakhchivan. In general, experts have concluded that over the past 4 years the process of returning Caucasian leopards in the area of their habitat in the territory of Azerbaijan had intensified. Earlier images of leopards were captured in September 2012, February-March 2013 and January 2014 in Zangezur National Park of Hasan Aliyev in October 2012 and May 2013 in Hirkan National Park.

To date, as a result of the joint efforts of IDEA, MENR and WWF a number of measures to protect and increase the population of Caucasian leopards have been taken. For enhanced protection of the territory habitat of leopards, they have held a series of events to educate the public about the conservation of this endangered species. The joint project has given its results, population of leopards has been increased. Through monitoring photographs of leopards in almost all habitats of its habitat in the country were taken. Thus there was an increase in the number of leopards, and the establishment of a stable population confirmed. In addition, IDEA has implemented an educational project on "Protection of the Caucasian leopard." The project was aimed at educating people residing near the habitats of endangered species and promote measures to protect the Caucasian leopard. In recent years, under the G-5 program, covering 5 species of fauna facing the threat of extinction in the Caucasus - bear, wolf, gazelle, eagle and leopard, adopted by the founder and head of the Public Association of IDEA Leyla Aliyeva, measures for the protection of leopards have been taken.

In 2009 Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has adopted a National Plan of Action to strengthen protection of leopards. It added leopard habitat land specially protected natural territories. A ban on the hunting of leopards in the national legislation provides administrative and criminal responsibility for killing animal.