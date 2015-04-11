Period of unstable weather in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for April 12 in Azerbaijan was announced. A head hydrologist of the Hydro-metrological Forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on April 12. Rain is likely to be in some places towards the night. North-east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +4+6°C at night, +8+12°C in the daytime.

Occasionally rainy weather is forecasted for April 12 in Azerbaijani regions. Sleet and snow is expected in mountains and mountainous areas. It is likely to intensify in some places. Rain with pauses and fog are expected in various places. West wind will blow. Air temperature will be +3+8°C at night, +9+14°C in the daytime, 0-5°C at night and +1+6°C in mountains.

A head hydrologist also noted that unstable weather conditions in the country will last till April 14.