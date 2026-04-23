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    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues

    Ecology
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 17:20
    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues

    The second meeting of the Ministers responsible for Environment and Ecology of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held within the framework of the Regional Ecological Summit held in Astana, Report informs.

    According to a statement by the OTS, the session was attended by Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev, Kazakhstan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, Kyrgyz Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision Akyl Toktobayev, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and Chief Advisor to the President Hasan Suver, Advisor to the President of Uzbekistan – Chairman of Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change Aziz Abdukhakimov, and Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization Asad Majeed Khan.

    During his speech, OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliyev emphasized that the climate crisis is a factor that increases inequality and poses a threat to progress in all areas. He drew attention to the critical ecological problems facing the region, ranging from the Aral Sea disaster and the declining level of the Caspian Sea to the rapid melting of glaciers and land degradation.

    In addition, the secretary general noted the importance of the transition to a circular economy and new national Climate laws that play a crucial framework role, as well as the importance of integrating artificial intelligence (AI) systems to achieve sustainable development goals.

    Referring to the Turkic Green Vision adopted at the 11th Summit of the OTS held in Bishkek, the Secretary General emphasized the importance of strengthening regional cooperation on ecological issues and called for urgent and unified action.

    The parties signed the Declaration of the second meeting of the OTS Ministers responsible for Environment and Ecology and agreed that the next meeting would be held in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2027.

    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues
    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues
    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues
    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues
    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues
    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues
    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues
    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues
    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues
    OTS ministers discuss key regional environmental issues

    Organization of Turkic States (OTS) Kubanychbek Omuraliyev Rauf Hajiyev enviromental protection
    Photo
    TDT-nin ətraf mühitdən məsul nazirləri regionun üzləşdiyi kritik ekoloji problemləri müzakirə ediblər

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