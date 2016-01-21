Number of people prosecuted for violating environmental protection laws in 2015 issued

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year the number of persons prosecuted for violating environmental protection legislation has been announced.

Report informs, annual report of the State Statistical Committee says.

In 2015, 579 civil servants and citizens were brought to administrative responsibility for violation of environmental protection. They were fined in the amount of 727,2 thousand AZN.

Monitoring services of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources conducted inspections services in 1496 institutions.

As a result of inspections in every third institution identified pollution of water basins and the atmosphere, as in every other institution - the excess of the level of contamination of the earth.