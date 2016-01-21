 Top
    Close photo mode

    Number of people prosecuted for violating environmental protection laws in 2015 issued

    They were fined in sum of 727.2 million AZN

    Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Last year the number of persons prosecuted for violating environmental protection legislation has been announced.

    Report informs, annual report of the State Statistical Committee says.

    In 2015, 579 civil servants and citizens were brought to administrative responsibility for violation of environmental protection. They were fined in the amount of 727,2 thousand AZN.

    Monitoring services of Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources conducted inspections services in 1496 institutions.

    As a result of inspections in every third institution identified pollution of water basins and the atmosphere, as in every other institution - the excess of the level of contamination of the earth.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi