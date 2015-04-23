Ministry warns about weather in Azerbaijan

Baku. 23 April. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources warned the country about the weather conditions. Report was told by the Ministry's press service, the weather will be unstable till the noon on April 25, the north-west wind will blow and rain is likely to be. It will intensify in some places, lightning is likely to be.

Expecting strong Khazry wind on April 24 and humid weather condition till the noon on April 25 can cause discomfort for weather-sensitive people. On April 26, the favorable weather condition is expected.