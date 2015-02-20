Ministry warns people about weather conditions

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ The National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources warned the people about the weather conditions in Azerbaijan. Report was told by the Ministry, the cold, strongly windy, occasionally rainy and snowy weather will continue on February 23. The blizzard is likely to be. The roads will freeze. On February 21, the cold, strongly windy and occasional rainy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Strong north-west wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0+3°C at night and in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will increase from 762 mm to 769, relative humidity will be 85-95%.

In Azerbaijani regions, the rainy weather is expected on February 21. The sleet and snow are likely to be. The fog is likely to be in various places. The air temperature will be 0-4°C at night, 0+5° in the daytime, -8-13°C at night and 0-5°C in the noon in mountains. The roads will freeze.