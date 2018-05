Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources issued a warning about sudden changes in weather conditions in Azerbaijan.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, unstable weather conditions are forecasted on 17-19 January, showers expected, snow will fall in the mountains and foothills. Compared to previous days the temperature will drop by 2-5 degrees.