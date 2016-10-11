Ministry unveils number of areas at risk of landslides and flooding in Azerbaijan

Baku. 11 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Specialists of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are conducting monitoring in the areas at risk of landslides, flooding and at other risks".

Chief of exogenous geological processes research department of Geological Planning Expedition of National Geological Exploration Service Sadig Amiraslanov told Report.

He said that currently, 70 facilities are being monitored by the specialists of the ministry. 14 of them locate in Baku-Absheron, 56 in other regions of the country: "These are dangerous and risky and mainly flooding areas".

The specialist said that monitoring covers Lankaran, Astara, Lerik, Shamakhi, Ismayılli, Gadabay, Shaki, Mingachevir, Dashkasan, Goranboy, Tovuz and other regions. According to him, the results will announced by the end of October.

S.Amiraslanov noted that over 50% of the monitorings are conducted at the request of population.

According to him, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources studies areas of exogenous processes, makes proposals and recommendations.