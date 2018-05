Ecologists: Snow cover depth reaches 23 cm in Baku - ACTUAL WEATHER

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, as stated in advance, unstable weather conditions kept on the country from January 31 to February 1, rain, snow observed, intensified on some places.

Amount of precipitation made 1-10 mm in Baku and Absheron peninsula, 1-15 mm in Greater Caucasus, 0-2 mm in Lesser Caucasus, 1-3 in Nakhchivan AR, 4-16 in Lankaran-Astara region, 2-10 mm in Central Lowland districts, 2-8 in Gazakh-Ganja region.

Snow cover depth: in Baku and Absheron peninsula: 23 in Baku, 8 in Mashtagha, 3 in Zabrat, Sumgayit, 2 in Pirallahi, in Greater Caucasus: Saribash (Gakh) 69, Sheki 25, Kishchay 24, Ismayilli 22, Guba 18, Altiaghaj 17, Gabala 13, Khaltan, Zagatala 12, Oghuz 11, Mereze 10, Gusar, Shamakhi 9, Balakan 7, in Lankaran-Astara region: Lerik 32, Rvarud 28, Yardimli 19, Goytapa 17, Kalvaz 8, Lankaran 6, in Lesser Caucasus: Dashkasan 19, Gadabay 18, Goygol 11, in Nakhchivan AR: Aghdere 70, Shahbuz 38, Sharur 34, Nakhchivan 32, in Central Lowland districts: Tartar 23, Beylagan 15, Barda 13, Goychay 10, Yevlakh 7 , Mingachevir 3, in Gazakh-Ganja region: Tovuz 30, Jeyranchol 19, Aghstafa 12, Ganja, Jafarkhan 6, Naftalan 4, Shamkir 3, Aghdam 2 cm.