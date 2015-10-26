Ecology Ministry: We refused to give a reference for 'Caspian Islands' project

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has confirmed information that, reference of "Caspian Islands" project by businessman Haji Ibrahim Nehremli has not approved.

Report was told in the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told that not timely presentation of the construction project to the Ministry is the reason for denial:"The main factor is that under the relevant legislation before the beginning of construction, the company had to agree on a document on the evaluation of the project's impact on environment with Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

However, the project was submitted to the Ministry long after.In addition, the initial situation, the impact on the environment, the impact of construction on the marine area have not been studied.

For this reasons and due to the beginning of works without proper coordination with the Ministry, we have refused to give the environmental impact statements."