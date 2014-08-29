 Top
    ​Ministry gave information about forest fire in Sheki

    People could prevent the spread of fire in the forest

    Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan spread information about the forest fire in Sheki.

    Report informs citing the Ministry, the fire started at the mountainous terrain of the rural municipality of Sheki region on August 28. As a result of efforts of the Fire Service Emergency Management and Sheki for protection and reproduction of forests MENR fire was extinguished.

