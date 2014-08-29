Report informs citing the Ministry, the fire started at the mountainous terrain of the rural municipality of Sheki region on August 28. As a result of efforts of the Fire Service Emergency Management and Sheki for protection and reproduction of forests MENR fire was extinguished.
Ministry gave information about forest fire in Sheki
Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan spread information about the forest fire in Sheki.
İlkin PirəliNews Author
Share in Facebook