Ministry fined Syrian citizen for illegal hunting in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Aggol park employees were arrested Syrian citizen Imad Alabarsan Hlayl and citizen of Azerbaijan Ramil Agayev, going to hunt.

Report was told in press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information during vehicle Inspection of "Niva" with license plate Az 10-PE-901 have been found and confiscated one pair of binoculars, a basket for birds and hunting tools.

In accordance with the requirements of the legislation act and protocol was drawn up and tools for hunting were confiscated. Due to violation of the law "On the animal world" offenders fined 2,600 AZN in accordance with the relevant article of the Administrative Code.