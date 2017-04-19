Ministry of Ecology fines persons violating environmental legislation

© Report

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ The employees of the Environmental Protection Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources have conducted investigation on April 1-15 to verify compliance with requirements of the environmental legislation in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the ministry's press service, 142 acts and protocols were drawn up regarding violations by legal and physical persons in the field of protection of atmospheric air, water and land resources, earth depths, fauna and flora, as well as illegal discharge of domestic and industrial wastes into the environment, 34 "binding instructions" of term were given to remedy violations.

A total of 100 650 AZN administrative penalty imposed on 44 cases, claim of 50349,75 AZN raised on 20 cases regarding damage caused to the environment, 47306,74 AZN penalty imposed on 245 cases against legal and physical persons for discharging of wastes into the environment. 26 cases were sent to law enforcement agencies and executive bodies, 2 to courts to take measures.