Ministry: Desert dust came from Arabian Peninsula to Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Mild desert dust is observed in Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, according to results of the monitoring conducted by experts, the amount of dust in air on March 29-30 may exceed the sanitary norm. The reason is penetration of dust aerosols from the Arabian Peninsula to the territory of Azerbaijan.

Depending on the dust smoke observed in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, the department switched to operative mode and observes an atmosphere every three hours.

According to information received from automatic and stationary monitoring stations for air quality measurements, dust has been recorded at Baku-Absheron Peninsula on March 29, is 20% higher than sanitary norm.