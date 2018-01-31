Ministry comments news over slide threat to Flame Towers

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ "No landslide is expected in the area of Flame Towers in Baku city center. The situation in the area is stable".

Aziz Garalov, Chief of the Geological Planning Expedition of the National Geological Survey Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources told Report.

He said that Flame Towers building complex is beyond sliding area in Bayil slope: "During the construction of buildings in the complex, layers of relevant stones were constructed in very deep strata. That is, the buildings were constructed under special project. There is no such thing as "There may be a threat at any moment". At present, situation is stable there, no change is observed".