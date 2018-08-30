Ministry: Amount of dust in Baku and Absheron peninsula exceeds sanitary norm by 5.6-fold - UPDATED 3

© Report

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has switched to operative mode and observes the atmosphere every three hours, the ministry told Report.

According to automatic and stationary monitoring stations, as of 4:00 p.m. on August 30, 2018 the amount of dust in the air in Baku and Absheron peninsula was 5.6-fold higher than sanitary norm.

According to the meteorological forecast, the dusty weather condition will last two days.

Baku.18 April. REPORT.AZ/ The National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources revealed that amount of dust in Azerbaijan’s air exceeds sanitary norm due to the fact that dust smoke entered Azerbaijan’s territory from Turkmenistan through east and south-east air flow, Report informs.

The amount of dust in the air in Baku and Absheron exceeded the sanitary norm by 20 percent at about 7:00 a.m.

According to the meteorological forecast, the dusty weather condition will last two days.