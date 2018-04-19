Ministry: Amount of dust begins to decrease in Baku - UPDATED-2

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ Amount of dust began to decrease in Baku And Absheron peninsula.

Report was informed in the press service of The National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Recources.

According to the information received from automatic and stationary monitoring stations for air quality measurements, the amount of dust in air on April 19, at 15:00 was recorded 35% higher than sanitary norm.

Notably, this indicator was 37% at 12:00.

The National Environmental Monitoring Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources switched to the enhanced mode and observing an atmosphere every three hours.

According to the information received from automatic and stationary monitoring stations for air quality measurements, the amount of dust in air on April 19, 2018 at 09:00 was recorded 30% higher than sanitary norm.

Notably, dust observing in Baku and Absheron peninsula is the dust-smoke penetrating from Arabian Peninsula at the upper layers of atmosphere.