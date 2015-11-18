​Minister Huseyn Bagirov comments on hunting of Arab princes in Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of seriously controls issues related to hunting.

Report was told by the Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Huseyn Bagirov said in his interview.

According to him, controlled hunting to some extent enriches biodiversity: "Let's say that as a result of human activity, the balance was broken, the population of some species has increased and, for example, in nature there are no predators that kill this species. We advocate that all this should be carried out in compliance with Azerbaijan's laws and traditions, and that hunting is done on the basis of a license. Whether it is Arab or an African prince, they have to hunt in accordance with the law".