Mild north wind will blow in Baku tomorrow

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on November 4 the weather in the morning will be foggy in some places, mild north wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 6-9 degrees at night, 12-16 in the daytime, 7-9 at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. The morning will be foggy in some places, western wind will blow and intensify occasionally in some places.

The temperature will be 3-7 at night, 12-17 C in the daytime, in the mountains from 2 to 3 degrees C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.

Over the next 3 days mild hesitations of meteorological factors will be favorable for weather-sensitive people in the Absheron peninsula.