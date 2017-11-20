MENR warns about weather change

Baku. 20 November.REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has warned about the weather change in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the Ministry, North-west wind will intensify in Baku and Absheron peninsula on November 22, rain is expected in the evening. The temperature will drop by 5-7 C.

From November 22 to November 24 in the regions of Azerbaijan weather is expected to be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain will fall and be intensive in some places, sleet and snow expected in mountainous and foothill regions. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places on November 22. Air temperature will gradually drop by 4-7 degrees compared to previous days.