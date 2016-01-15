Ecology Ministry: Persons damaged Azerbaijani environment fined 1 mln 294 thsd AZN in 2015

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ 3 132 acts and 983 protocols drawn up in Azerbaijan last year on environmental protection and 1 640 'obligatory instructions' were made.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR).

According to the information, 1 294 030 manats penalty was applied on 910 cases, claim of 847 358 manats launched on 419 cases.

'114 of 346 cases, sent to law enforcement agencies, 271 of 471 cases sent to executive groups, 45 of 166 cases sent to courts, were heard and relevant measures carried out.