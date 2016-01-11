Ecology Ministry: 'Last year 30 persons charged for illegal fishing

Baku. 11 January.REPORT.AZ/ Last year 30 persons were charged in accordance with legislation on complying with protection of aquatic biological resources and fishing rules.

Report was told by Gahraman Zahidli, Head of Department for Reproduction and Protection of Biological Resources at Water Basins of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources (MENR).

According to him, in 2015, illegal fishermen totally committed 107 law violations: '22 of violations are of criminal nature.'

Ministry's official said that 7687 different types of hunting tools and illegally fished 899 various kinds were seized from violators during mentioned period.

He said that Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources always carries out educational work among people engaged in fishing.