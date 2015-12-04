MENR: Amount of precipitation in Baku and Absheron makes 60-90% of monthly norm

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Actual weather observed in Azerbaijan from December 3 to December 4 the morning was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather sharply changed in the country, in some places a strong northwest wind blew, precipitation sleet and snow in some places intense at night in some places of the peninsula rain turned in wet snow.

The amount of precipitation in Baku and Absheron peninsula constituted 15-32 mm (60-90% of the monthly norm) in Lankaran-Astara zone - 13-52 mm (70-128% of the monthly norm), Lankaran - 130 mm (127% of the monthly norm), the Central lowlands - 18-38 mm (87-132% of the monthly norm), the Greater Caucasus - 5-35 mm (70-90% of the monthly norm), the Lesser Caucasus - 7-17 mm (27-57% monthly norm).

The snow cover in Khinalig - 59 sm, Gabala - 37 Rvarud - 35, Lerik - 32 Altiagaj - 31 Shina - 29, Shaki - 25, Ordubad - 24, Yardimli, Gadabay, Kelveze - 22, Guba - 20, Dashkesen - 19, Ismayilli - 17 Agdere, Gahbashe, Sarybash - 15, Shahbuz - 14, Nakhchivan - 10, Gakh - 8, Zagatala - 5 Maraza - 1 mountain areas of Guba- 15-59 cm.