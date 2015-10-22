Ecology Ministry: 5 mln 6 ths of young sturgeon been released in the Caspian Sea this year

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The production of sturgeon has been increased for 5,006,000 weight of 1, 1.2 kilograms and released in the Caspian Sea this year".

Report informs, this was said by the leading specialist of the Department of protection and reproduction of biological resources in the basins of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources Ismayil Yunusov.

Yunusov said that currently 4 plants for deriving sturgeon operate in Azerbaijan. Regardless of the size and weight of sturgeon, illegal hunters will be fined by 225 points: " At present, the hunt for sturgeon is permitted for research purposes and deriving."