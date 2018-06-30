Long standing in the sun is risky - WARNING

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Light fog predicted in some places in the morning.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the afternoon. The temperature on the peninsula will be 23-27 C at night, 37-41 C in the daytime, in Baku 25-27 C at night, 38-40 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below the normal - 753 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 50-60% at night and 20-30 % in the daytime.

The temperature of the sea water on northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) will be 26-27 degrees, while on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) will be 27-28 C. North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the afternoon. It Long standing in the sun is risky from 11:00 to 17:00 due to the anomalous hot weather.

The Ministry also reported that anomalous hot weather will continue in Baku and Absheron peninsula by July 2 and the maximum temperature will be 37-41 ° C.

MENR also warned citizens about anomalous hot weather. Anomalous hot and stagnant weather is expected to continue on Absheron peninsula until July 2, which is risky for most population , especially for meteo-sensitive people. It is not advisable to stay in the open air during long hours in the daytime.

The weather predicted to be rainless in the regions of Azerbaijan. It will be foggy in some places in the morning. East wind will blow. The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 38-43 C in the daytime, in the mountains 17-22 C at night and 26-31 C in the daytime.