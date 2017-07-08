Lightning will strike, downpour predicted - WARNING

Baku. 8 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan has been announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Short-term rainfall is expected in some places of peninsula in the morning. North-east wind will blow.

The temperature in Absheron peninsula will be 21-24 degrees of heat at night, 28-33 in daytime, 21-23 in Baku at night, 30-32 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 759 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 50-55% in daytime.

The sea water temperature in Absheron beaches will be 21-22°C in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23°C at Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan and 24-25°C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Lightning and intermittent rain expected in some regions of Azerbaijan. Downpour predicted in some places. East wind will blow. Temperature will be 19-24 C at night, 31-36 C in afternoon, in mountains 10-15 C at night, 18-23 C in afternoon.

Ministry warns, rain and thunderstorms are expected in some regions in the evening and inight from July 9 to July 10. Shower expected in some places. West wind will intensify in some places. Water level in rivers predicted to rise.