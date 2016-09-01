Lightning and shower predicted in Azerbaijan on September 2

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Cloudy weather will prevail tomorrow in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow rain is expected in some places of the peninsula. Strong north-west wind will be moderate in afternoon.

In Absheron peninsula, the temperature will be 20-23°C at night, 24-27°C in the daytime, also, 21-23°C at night, 25-27°C in the daytime in Baku.

Lightning and intermittent expected in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. Showers will be in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 18-23°C at night, 25-30°C in the daytime as well as 13-17°C on the mountains at night, 18-23°C in the daytime.