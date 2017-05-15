Lightning and rain predicted in Baku on May 16 - WARNING

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be occassionally rainy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on May 16. It will intensify in some places of the peninsula in the evening, lightning in some areas predicted.

Air temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 12-14 C at night, 18-21 C in daytime, in Baku 12-14 C at night, 18-20 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will up from 756 mm mercury column to 760 mm of mercury column. Relative humidity will be 80-90%.

Lightning and intermittent rain is expected in Azerbaijan's regions. It will intensify in some places, hail predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Air temperature will be 10-15 C at night, 20-25 C in daytime, in mountains 3-8 C at night, 10-15 C in daytime.

The ministry warns that starting from evening of May 15 till morning of May 16 the weather will be unstable, intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, lightning may strike. Mild north-west wind will blow.

According to warning, until May 17 afternoon, the weather will be unstable, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. It will intensify in some places, hail is predicted. West wind will blow and intensify in some places. The river water level is expected to rise. Short-term flood may occur in some mountain rivers.