Lightning and rain predicted in Azerbaijani regions tomorrow

Baku. 11 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow will be 28 degrees of heat in Baku. Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

On September 12, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in the daytime. Mild north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees in Absheron peninsula at night and 25-28 in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 degrees at night, 26-28 C in the daytime.

Tomorrow, lightning and intermittent rain expected in some places. East wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 18-23 C at night, 28-33 in the daytime, in the mountainous areas 10-15 degrees at night, 21-26 degrees in the daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild north wind will blow in Absheron peninsula on September 12, weather is favorable for weather-sensitive people. Over humidity may cause discomfort for weather-sensitive people.